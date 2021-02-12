.
.
.
.
Language

Turkish sailors on container ship freed after kidnapping off Nigeria

The MV Mozart container ship is seen near Durban, South Africa. (File photo: Reuters)
The MV Mozart container ship is seen near Durban, South Africa. (File photo: Reuters)

Turkish sailors on container ship freed after kidnapping off Nigeria

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Ankara

Published: Updated:

Fifteen Turkish sailors kidnapped by pirates last month in the Gulf of Guinea have been freed in Nigeria and will head home, a shipping company executive said on Friday, two weeks after the attackers made contact to discuss a ransom.

One sailor, a citizen of Azerbaijan, was killed in the raid on January 23 which crew, family members and security sources described as a sophisticated and well-orchestrated attack. Those kidnapped were from Turkey.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Speaking to state TV broadcaster TRT Haber, Levent Karsan from Istanbul-based Boden Shipping said the sailors were all in good health in Nigeria and would be brought to Turkey in the coming days.

“This wasn’t a political kidnapping. This kind of kidnapping happens in that region unfortunately and is completely aimed at getting ransom,” Karsan said. Talks to free the sailors had been handled by a team based in Hamburg, he added.

The Liberian-flagged container ship, the Mozart, was headed to Cape Town from Lagos when it was attacked 160 km (100 miles) off Sao Tome island, maritime reports showed. The pirates made first contact with Boden on Jan. 28 to discuss ransom.

Karsan did not share details of the talks but said he hoped the incident would prompt officials at the United Nations and International Maritime Organization to take action against piracy in the region.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu later said that a British company had handled negotiations, but gave no details. He also told TRT Haber a team had been sent to countries in the region to discuss preventing such incidents.

“We must learn a lesson from this and work together to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Cavusoglu said on TRT.

Read more:

Mideast task force needed to fight Somali piracy, says expert

Experts warn of ISIS piracy on Mediterranean

Surge in piracy off West Africa in 2018: maritime watchdog

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV
Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

Top Content

More than 1,600 people in Abu Dhabi face prosecution for breaking COVID-19 party rule More than 1,600 people in Abu Dhabi face prosecution for breaking COVID-19 party rule
All the COVID-causing virus in the world would fit in a coke can: Mathematician All the COVID-causing virus in the world would fit in a coke can: Mathematician
Iran nuclear deal, easing sanctions did not curb Iran-backed militancy: Report Iran nuclear deal, easing sanctions did not curb Iran-backed militancy: Report
Saudi Arabia charges 48 govt officials, employees with corruption  Saudi Arabia charges 48 govt officials, employees with corruption 
This is how experts are tracking the spread of COVID-19 variants This is how experts are tracking the spread of COVID-19 variants
Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

Before you go

Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths
Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths

Explore More