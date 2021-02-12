.
Twitter suspends conservative group Project Veritas account over privacy violations

Project Veritas founder and CEO James O’Keefe stands among guests as President Donald Trump speaks during a “social media summit” meeting with prominent conservative social media figures in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, on July 11, 2019. (Reuters)
Reuters

Twitter Inc said on Thursday it suspended the account of US conservative activist group Project Veritas for repeated violations of its private information policy, which prohibits sharing, or threatening to share, others’ private information without consent.

The social media company also temporarily locked the account of the group’s founder, James O’Keefe, for violating the same policy, a Twitter spokeswoman said in a statement.

Project Veritas said in a public Telegram post that the Tweet that led to the suspension was a video of one of their journalists asking Facebook’s VP of integrity Guy Rosen a question about censorship.



“The reporter on the ground never revealed the location,” the group said, adding that it was appealing the suspension as no privacy was violated.

Twitter said O’Keefe was required to delete the violative Tweet to regain access to his personal account. He posted a video on Twitter of him doing that.

