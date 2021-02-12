.
UK’s Johnson appoints Edward Lister as new Gulf envoy

Britain's special envoy to the Gulf Edward Lister. (Reuters)

Reuters, London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed Edward Lister as his new special envoy for the Gulf, Downing Street said on Friday.

“The Gulf is a pivotal region both economically and geopolitically. I’m very pleased to be sending Lord Udny-Lister to work with our partners there and to unlock its potential,” Johnson said.

“His appointment marks my ambition to achieve a wholescale modernization of our Gulf relationships, creating jobs and driving prosperity at home while delivering on our priorities and values overseas.”

-Developing

