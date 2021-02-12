UN rights investigator calls for sanctions on Myanmar citing proof of violations

.
An injured protester is helped by his fellow protesters, at a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters, Geneva

The United Nations human rights investigator for Myanmar said on Friday there were “growing reports, photographic evidence” that security forces have used live ammunition against protesters, in violation of international law.

Thomas Andrews said that the UN Security Council shouldconsider imposing sanctions, arms embargos, and travel bans dueto the military coup on February 1 and reiterated his request tocarry out a mission to the country.

Myint Thu, Myanmar’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, said that it would maintain cooperation with the UN and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), adding: “We do not want to stall the nascent democratic transition in the country.”

More than 350 detained since coup

More than 350 people in Myanmar, including officials, activists and monks have been arrested since the February 1 military coup, including some who face criminal charges on “dubious grounds,” the United Nations human rights office said on Friday.

Any sanctions imposed by countries should focus on coup leaders and not the country's vulnerable, Nada al-Nashif, deputy UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in opening remarks to a special session of the Human Rights Council.

“To this Council, we recommend the strongest possible call for the military authorities to respect the election result, return power to civilian control and immediately release all individuals arbitrarily detained,” she told the 47-member forum.

Myanmar coup leader calls on people to cooperate with army for democracy

US President Biden targets Myanmar generals with sanctions, asset freeze over coup

UN rights investigator warns Myanmar against use of lethal force

