Myanmar coup opponents face possible charges for social media comments

Police fire a water cannon at protesters rallying against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. (Reuters)
Police fire a water cannon at protesters rallying against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. (Reuters)

Reuters

Cases have been filed against seven well-known personalities in Myanmar over comments made on social media which could threaten national stability, the army’s True News information team said on Saturday.

All those named are opponents of the February 1 coup in which elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was detained. The majority are also supporters of her National League for Democracy party.

