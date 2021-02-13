.
.
.
.
Language

Russia’s FM Lavrov holds climate talks with US envoy Kerry amid sanctions concerns

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a news conference in Athens, Greece, October 26, 2020. (Reuters/Costas Baltas)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a news conference in Athens, Greece, October 26, 2020. (Reuters/Costas Baltas)
US foreign policy

Russia’s FM Lavrov holds climate talks with US envoy Kerry amid sanctions concerns

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed climate change with US climate envoy John Kerry on Saturday, with the pair agreeing to cooperate further within the Arctic Council, the Russian foreign ministry said.

The phone conversation came as tension between Moscow and the West have intensified.

Lavrov said on Friday that Russia would be ready to sever ties with the European Union if the bloc imposed painful economic sanctions.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Lavrov told Kerry he welcome the new US administration’s intention to rejoin the Paris Agreement, the global treaty committing nearly 200 countries to halt rising temperatures quickly enough to avoid disastrous climate change.

Donald Trump withdrew the US from the agreement, calling it a “disaster” for America.

Read more:

Russia ready to cut ties with EU if bloc imposes sanctions: Lavrov

US ‘proud to be back’ in climate fight, Kerry tells leaders

Kerry says issues US has with China will not be 'traded' for climate

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV
Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

Top Content

More than 1,600 people in Abu Dhabi face prosecution for breaking COVID-19 party rule More than 1,600 people in Abu Dhabi face prosecution for breaking COVID-19 party rule
France, Germany, UK call on Iran to stop all activities that violate nuclear deal France, Germany, UK call on Iran to stop all activities that violate nuclear deal
All the COVID-causing virus in the world would fit in a coke can: Mathematician All the COVID-causing virus in the world would fit in a coke can: Mathematician
Iran nuclear deal, easing sanctions did not curb Iran-backed militancy: Report Iran nuclear deal, easing sanctions did not curb Iran-backed militancy: Report
Dubai ramps up healthcare capacity to deal with rising COVID-19 cases  Dubai ramps up healthcare capacity to deal with rising COVID-19 cases 
Britney Spears case against father draws controversy amid popular documentary  Britney Spears case against father draws controversy amid popular documentary 

Before you go

Ten hurt in tanker explosion at customs post on Iran-Afghanistan border
Ten hurt in tanker explosion at customs post on Iran-Afghanistan border

Explore More