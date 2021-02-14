.
.
.
.
Language

Netanyahu not bothered that Biden hasn’t phoned him yet, envoy says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and US Vice-President Joe Biden pose for the media prior to a meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016. (File photo: AP)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and then-US Vice President Joe Biden pose for the media prior to a meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016. (File photo: AP)
Israel relations

Netanyahu not bothered that Biden hasn’t phoned him yet, envoy says

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not troubled that US President Joe Biden has not phoned him yet, Israel’s ambassador to Washington said on Saturday, seeking to play down the lack of direct contact so far.

There has been speculation that the Democratic president could be signaling displeasure over the close ties Netanyahu forged with former President Donald Trump, who called Netanyahu two days after his inauguration in 2017.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The prime minister is not worried about the timing of the conversation,” Ambassador Gilad Erdan told N12’s Meet The Press. He said Biden had urgent matters to contend with, such as the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout.

On Friday, the White House denied that Biden was intentionally snubbing Netanyahu by failing to include him so far in phone calls to foreign leaders since taking office on Jan. 20, saying the two leaders would speak soon.

US President Biden to call Israel’s Netanyahu, but no time set: White House Middle East US foreign policy US President Biden to call Israel’s Netanyahu, but no time set: White House

Biden has already called numerous foreign leaders, including those from China, Mexico, Britain, India, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea and Russia.

David Makovsky, a former US Middle East negotiator at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said on Twitter that once Biden starts phoning Middle East leaders, Netanyahu would likely be first among them.

While the right-wing Netanyahu was in lock-step with Trump over Middle East policy, he could be in for frostier relations with Biden, although Biden has long been regarded in Israel as a friend in Washington.

Netanyahu may find the alliance tested if Washington restores US participation in the Iran nuclear deal that Trump withdrew from and opposes Israeli settlement building on occupied land where Palestinians seek statehood.

Read more:

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV
Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

Top Content

UAE reports highest number of new COVID-19 deaths, total death toll passes 1,000 UAE reports highest number of new COVID-19 deaths, total death toll passes 1,000
US Senate acquits Donald Trump in second impeachment trial US Senate acquits Donald Trump in second impeachment trial
Abu Dhabi pair arrested over video showing man with positive COVID-19 test in public Abu Dhabi pair arrested over video showing man with positive COVID-19 test in public
Arab Coalition thwarts Houthi attack on Abha airport in Saudi Arabia Arab Coalition thwarts Houthi attack on Abha airport in Saudi Arabia
Our historic movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun: Trump Our historic movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun: Trump
‘I will not be silenced’: Kuwaiti women launch #MeToo movement to stop harassment ‘I will not be silenced’: Kuwaiti women launch #MeToo movement to stop harassment

Before you go

US can't have it both ways with Houthis: Michael Pregent
US can't have it both ways with Houthis: Michael Pregent

Explore More