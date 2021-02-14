Sudan accuses Ethiopian forces of crossing border, escalating tension

Ethiopian forces crossed the border into Sudanese territory in an act of “aggression”, Sudan’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Ethiopia’s trespass into Sudanese land is an unfortunate and unacceptable escalation, which could have dangerous repercussions on security and stability in the region,” the Sudanese foreign ministry said in a statement.

Ethiopian foreign ministry officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Clashes erupted late last year between Sudanese and Ethiopian forces over Al-Fashqa, an area settled by Ethiopian farmers which lies on the Sudanese side of a border demarcated at the start of the 20th century.

Last month, Sudan claimed that an Ethiopian aircraft had crossed the border, a charge Ethiopia denies.

Read more:

Images show latest ‘attack’ on Ethiopia refugee camp: Report

Ethiopian forces kill Sudanese citizen, arrest 3 others at border area

Tensions rise at Sudan-Ethiopia disputed border