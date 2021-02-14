.
.
.
.
Language

US House Speaker Pelosi blasts ‘cowardly’ Senate Republicans over Trump acquittal

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 13: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) joins House impeachment managers at a press conference after the conclusion of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial February 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Senate voted 57-43 to acquit Trump. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (AFP)

US House Speaker Pelosi blasts ‘cowardly’ Senate Republicans over Trump acquittal

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Washington

Published: Updated:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi scoffed at the “cowardly” Senate Republicans who voted to acquit Donald Trump of inciting the Capitol siege.

With the impeachment trial now over, some Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate have suggested censure as an option.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Pelosi panned those efforts as grossly inadequate in the face of the violent attack on the nation’s seat of power. Five people died.

“What we saw in that Senate today was a cowardly group of Republicans who apparently have no options because they were afraid to defend their job,” she said at the Capitol.

“We censure people for using stationary for the wrong purpose. We don’t censure people for inciting insurrection that kills people in the Capitol.”

Pelosi joined House prosecutors at a press conference at the Capitol following the Senate impeachment trial.

Read more:

‘Democracy is fragile,’ US President Biden says after Trump acquittal

Republican Senate Leader McConnell: Trump morally responsible for US Capitol attack

Our historic movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun: Trump

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Is coughing a crime? Court in Denmark hears appeal against COVID-linked conviction Is coughing a crime? Court in Denmark hears appeal against COVID-linked conviction
Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services

Top Content

Our historic movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun: Trump Our historic movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun: Trump
UAE reports highest number of new COVID-19 deaths, total death toll passes 1,000 UAE reports highest number of new COVID-19 deaths, total death toll passes 1,000
Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services
US Senate acquits Donald Trump in second impeachment trial US Senate acquits Donald Trump in second impeachment trial
Abu Dhabi pair arrested over video showing man with positive COVID-19 test in public Abu Dhabi pair arrested over video showing man with positive COVID-19 test in public
US can't have it both ways with Houthis: Michael Pregent US can't have it both ways with Houthis: Michael Pregent

Before you go

US can't have it both ways with Houthis: Michael Pregent
US can't have it both ways with Houthis: Michael Pregent

Explore More