.
.
.
.
Language

Biden to discuss coronavirus, economy and China in Friday G7 meeting

US President Joe Biden speaks in Washington, DC, February 10, 2021. (AFP)
US President Joe Biden speaks in Washington, DC, February 10, 2021. (AFP)

Biden to discuss coronavirus, economy and China in Friday G7 meeting

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

President Joe Biden will hold his first event with leaders from the Group of Seven nations in a virtual meeting on Friday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the world economy and dealing with China as a group, the White House said on Sunday.

"This virtual engagement with leaders of the world’s leading democratic market economies will provide an opportunity for President Biden to discuss plans to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, and rebuild the global economy," the White House said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The White House said Biden would focus his remarks on a global response to COVID-19 vaccine production and distribution as well as "continued efforts to mobilize and cooperate against the threat of emerging infectious diseases by building country capacity and establishing health security financing."

Biden, a Democrat who took over from Republican former President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, has sought to project a message of re-engagement with the world and with global institutions after four years of his predecessor's "America First" mantra.

Trump withdrew the United States from the World Health Organization and the Paris climate accord and largely scoffed at multilateral organizations and groups.

Biden brought the United States back into the WHO and rejoined the Paris accord and has signaled a desire to work with allies in confronting China on a host of thorny issues.

"President Biden will also discuss the need to make investments to strengthen our collective competitiveness and the importance of updating global rules to tackle economic challenges such as those posed by China," the White House said.

Read more:

UK says it shares US concerns over WHO COVID-19 mission to China

White House cites ‘deep concerns’ about WHO report, demands early data from China

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Is coughing a crime? Court in Denmark hears appeal against COVID-linked conviction Is coughing a crime? Court in Denmark hears appeal against COVID-linked conviction
Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services

Top Content

Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services
Our historic movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun: Trump Our historic movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun: Trump
UAE’s Mars Mission ‘Hope’ probe sends first photo of planet’s surface UAE’s Mars Mission ‘Hope’ probe sends first photo of planet’s surface
Arab Coalition intercepts explosive drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia Arab Coalition intercepts explosive drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 322 COVID-19 cases, 282 recoveries Saudi Arabia reports 322 COVID-19 cases, 282 recoveries
Bitcoin nears $50,000, wider adoption fuels record rally Bitcoin nears $50,000, wider adoption fuels record rally

Before you go

First Lebanese citizens receive Covid-19 vaccines
First Lebanese citizens receive Covid-19 vaccines

Explore More