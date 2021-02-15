.
Militant raid on security post on Baluchistan province highway kills Pakistan soldier

Pakistani troops. The low-level separatist insurgency in Baluchistan is one of the chronic security problems undermining security in Pakistan.
The low-level separatist insurgency in Baluchistan is one of the chronic security problems undermining security in Pakistan. (File photo: AFP)

The Associated Press, Quetta, Pakistan

Armed militants attacked a Pakistani security checkpoint on a highway in a remote area of southwestern Baluchistan province, killing a soldier before fleeing, the military said on Monday.

The overnight attack on the Frontier Corps troops took place in the province’s Kech district, the military said in a statement. Troops have cordoned off the area and are pursuing “fleeing terrorists,” it said. There were no further details.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault but previous such attacks have been claimed by separatist groups in Baluchistan, where Islamic militants also have a presence.

Baluchistan has been battling an insurgency for more than a decade by separatists demanding complete autonomy or a larger share of the province’s gas and mineral resources.

