South Africa’s ex-president Zuma fails to attend corruption inquiry

South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma did not show up on Monday at an inquiry into corruption during his time in office, despite the country’s top court ordering him to appear, the judge leading it confirmed.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The inquiry led by Justice Raymond Zondo is probing allegations of high-level graft during his nine years in power. Zuma denies wrongdoing but has not cooperated with the investigation.

Read more:

South African COVID-19 variant found in Thailand amid quarantine

South Africa to reopen 20 land borders to normal travel after COVID-19 restrictions

South Africa: No evidence of Iranian plot to kill US envoy to avenge Soleimani