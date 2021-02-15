US to spend $600 million on Jerusalem embassy, report says

The US will spend $600 million building an embassy in Jerusalem, Calcalist newspaper website reported, citing a district planning commission hearing that took place Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The commission approved plans put forward by the US State Department for two sites near each other in southeast Jerusalem, the website said. One of the plans covers the complex in which the current embassy is located, and the second, a nearby plot, it said. The embassy project will take 10 to 20 years to complete, Calcalist said.

Read more:

UK PM Johnson says world needs a global treaty on pandemics

Germany defends border curbs as businesses seek lockdown exit plan

Greek NGOs denounce inaction over illegal migrant pushbacks