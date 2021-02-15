.
US to spend $600 million on Jerusalem embassy, report says

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US ambassador to Israel David Friedman stand next to the dedication plaque at the US embassy in Jerusalem on March 21, 2019. (AFP)
The US will spend $600 million building an embassy in Jerusalem, Calcalist newspaper website reported, citing a district planning commission hearing that took place Monday.

The commission approved plans put forward by the US State Department for two sites near each other in southeast Jerusalem, the website said. One of the plans covers the complex in which the current embassy is located, and the second, a nearby plot, it said. The embassy project will take 10 to 20 years to complete, Calcalist said.

