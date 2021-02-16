.
.
.
.
Language

Bus accident in central India kills at least 40

A bus that fell into a canal is pulled out in Sidhi district, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (Madhya Pradesh District Public Relation Office Sidhi via AP)
A bus that fell into a canal is pulled out in Sidhi district, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (Madhya Pradesh District Public Relation Office Sidhi via AP)

Bus accident in central India kills at least 40

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, New Delhi

Published: Updated:

An official says an overcrowded bus has driven off a bridge and into a canal in central India, killing at least 40 people.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Choudhary says six people were rescued after the accident Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh state.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He says more than 46 people were on board the bus, which was designed for 34.

Rescuers recovered 40 bodies and were searching for other passengers.

Officials stopped the water supply to the canal to aid the rescue effort.

Police say more than 110,000 people are killed every year in road accidents across India. Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

Read more:

Aviation deaths rise worldwide in 2020 even as fatal incidents, flights fall

Fourteen killed in highway crash in India; four critically injured

At least 18 people killed in roof collapse during funeral in northern India

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi
Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA

Top Content

Ancient 5,000-year-old mass production brewery uncovered in Egypt Ancient 5,000-year-old mass production brewery uncovered in Egypt
WHO approves AstraZeneca, Oxford coronavirus vaccine for emergency use WHO approves AstraZeneca, Oxford coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
Saudi Arabia will not work with foreign companies without HQ in Kingdom from 2024 Saudi Arabia will not work with foreign companies without HQ in Kingdom from 2024
US ‘outraged’ by attacks on Iraq’s Kurdistan region: Blinken  US ‘outraged’ by attacks on Iraq’s Kurdistan region: Blinken 
Intl. companies without HQ in Saudi in 2024 can still work with private sector: Min Intl. companies without HQ in Saudi in 2024 can still work with private sector: Min
Saudi Arabia launches phase two of coronavirus vaccination on Feb. 18 Saudi Arabia launches phase two of coronavirus vaccination on Feb. 18

Before you go

New Zealand PM Ardern says first vaccines have arrived
New Zealand PM Ardern says first vaccines have arrived

Explore More