French cyber security agency reveals suspected Russian hacks

France’s national cyber security agency said Monday that it had discovered suspected Russian hacking attacks starting in 2017 that affected several French organizations.

“This campaign mostly affected information technology providers, especially web hosting providers,” said the French National Agency for the Security of Information Systems (ANSSI).

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It said the hackers had taken advantage of a vulnerability in software distributed by French group Centreon and the attacks bore “several similarities” to others carried out by Sandworm, a group suspected of links to Russian military intelligence.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Hackers steal Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine data, companies say

Russia military officers caught hacking French elections, US hospitals, Olympics