French cyber security agency reveals suspected Russian hacks

This picture taken on February 4, 2016 shows a computer screen at the National engineering elite school of Bretagne-Sud cybersecurity center in Vannes, western France. (Fred Tanneau/AFP)

AFP

France’s national cyber security agency said Monday that it had discovered suspected Russian hacking attacks starting in 2017 that affected several French organizations.

“This campaign mostly affected information technology providers, especially web hosting providers,” said the French National Agency for the Security of Information Systems (ANSSI).

It said the hackers had taken advantage of a vulnerability in software distributed by French group Centreon and the attacks bore “several similarities” to others carried out by Sandworm, a group suspected of links to Russian military intelligence.

