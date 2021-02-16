Rare cold snap in Texas kills at least one, leaves 4 mln people without power 

At least one person was dead and more than 4 million were without power in Texas after a rare deep freeze forced the state’s electric grid operator to impose rotating blackouts because of higher power demand.

The cause of the death of the person was suspected to be exposure to “extreme low temperatures”, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said on Twitter.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Very sad about the death of a male subject in our city. Please seek shelter tonight. Temperature is already down to 20 degrees with windchill of 6 degrees. pic.twitter.com/5NSu8Wa155 — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) February 16, 2021

The PowerOutage.us website, which tracks power outages, said 4,113,701 Texas customers were experiencing outages at 2:05 a.m. ET (0705 GMT) on Tuesday.

The cold snap sweeping Texas reached the northern part of neighboring Mexico as well, where authorities said 4.7 million users lost power early on Monday. Around midday, service had been restored to almost 2.6 million of them.

President Joe Biden declared an emergency on Monday, unlocking federal assistance to Texas, where temperatures ranged from 28 to minus 8 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 2 to minus 22 Celsius).

“The Texas power grid has not been compromised. The ability of some companies that generate the power has been frozen,” Governor Greg Abbott wrote on Twitter. “They are working to get generation back on line.”

NEW: The Public Utilities Commission now tells me that about 500,000 residential customers are having power restored at this time.



They said to expect even more this evening. https://t.co/mfi9SumNNJ — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 15, 2021

Abbott also deployed the National Guard statewide to assist in the restoration of electricity.

Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport said it would remain closed until at least 1 p.m. CST (1900 GMT) on Tuesday, while the city’s Hobby Airport ceased operations until at least noon on Tuesday due to the inclement weather.

The freeze also took a toll on the state’s energy industry, by far the country’s largest crude producer, shutting oil refineries and forcing restrictions from natural gas pipeline operators.

Apart from Texas, much of the United States was in the grip of bone-chilling weather over the three-day Presidents Day holiday weekend.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said an Arctic air mass had spread southward, well beyond areas accustomed to freezing weather, with winter storm warnings posted for most of the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma and Missouri.

In Louisiana, where freezing temperatures also prompted power outages and road closures, some parishes imposed curfews to keep residents off the road. Another 110,000 homes and businesses were without power Monday night.

Read more:

Watch: Chaos on the roads as Spain sees heaviest snowfall in decades

Snow storm hits Japanese highway leaving one dead, dozens injured

Madrid delays reopening of schools after historic snowfall