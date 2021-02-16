Singapore does not support widespread sanctions imposed on Myanmar: Foreign minister
Singapore’s foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan told parliament on Tuesday he did not support slapping “widespread generalized indiscriminate sanctions” on Myanmar in response to a military coup, because they could hurt ordinary citizens.
The island state is a major investor in Myanmar and a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Other ASEAN members like Indonesia and Malaysia have been calling for a special meeting to discuss the situation in Myanmar.
