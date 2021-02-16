.
Singapore does not support widespread sanctions imposed on Myanmar: Foreign minister

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. (AP)

Reuters, Singapore

Singapore’s foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan told parliament on Tuesday he did not support slapping “widespread generalized indiscriminate sanctions” on Myanmar in response to a military coup, because they could hurt ordinary citizens.

The island state is a major investor in Myanmar and a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Other ASEAN members like Indonesia and Malaysia have been calling for a special meeting to discuss the situation in Myanmar.

