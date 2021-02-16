Singapore does not support widespread sanctions imposed on Myanmar: Foreign minister

Singapore’s foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan told parliament on Tuesday he did not support slapping “widespread generalized indiscriminate sanctions” on Myanmar in response to a military coup, because they could hurt ordinary citizens.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The island state is a major investor in Myanmar and a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Other ASEAN members like Indonesia and Malaysia have been calling for a special meeting to discuss the situation in Myanmar.

Read more:

Myanmar military extends Suu Kyi detention as protests persist

Myanmar coup: UN warns against harsh response to protesters

Myanmar’s deposed leader Suu Kyi to face court this week: lawyer