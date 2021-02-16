.
France to intensify effort to ‘decapitate’ al-Qaeda-linked groups in Sahel: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks during The Paris Peace Forum at The Elysee Palace in Paris on November 12, 2020. (AFP)
Terrorism

AFP, Paris 

France will intensify its efforts to help “decapitate” al-Qaeda-linked groups operating in the Sahel of western Africa, President Emmanuel Macron told leaders in the region via video conference on Tuesday.

He also urged the so-called G5 Sahel countries of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger to expand their own anti-terror fight and work on restoring government control and services in areas where extremist fighters are operating.

