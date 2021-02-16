US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi

Lawmakers will establish an outside, independent "9/11-type" commission to review the "facts and causes" of the deadly January 6 attack on the US Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday.

Pelosi said in a letter to lawmakers that the commission would be modeled on a similar one convened after the September 11, 2001 attack on Washington and New York.

"To protect our security, our security, our security, our next step will be to establish an outside, independent 9/11-type Commission to investigate and report on the facts and causes relating to the January 6, 2021 domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol Complex… and relating to the interference with the peaceful transfer of power, including facts and causes relating to the preparedness and response of the United States Capitol Police and other Federal, State, and local law enforcement in the National Capitol Region," she said in a letter to lawmakers.

The Senate acquitted Trump on Sunday at his second impeachment trial, after voting fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict him on a charge of incitement of insurrection for the deadly assault on the US Capitol, in which five people died.

Trump urged the crowd on Jan. 6 to march on the Capitol, where Congress was meeting to affirm Joe Biden’s presidential election, Trump even promised to go with his supporters, though he didn’t in the end. “You’ll never take our country back with weakness,” Trump said.

He also had spent weeks spinning up supporters over his increasingly combative language and false election claims urging them to “stop the steal.”

Trump’s impeachment lawyers said he didn’t do anything illegal. Trump, in a statement after the acquittal, did not admit to any wrongdoing.

