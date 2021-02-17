Kremlin critic Navalny says European rights court has ordered his release
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday that the European Court of Human Rights had ordered Russia to release him immediately, citing risks to his life.
A copy of the ruling posted by Navalny on his blog said the court's order to release him “shall apply with immediate effect.”
Contacted by AFP, the court confirmed the ruling and said it would soon be published.
