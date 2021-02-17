.
.
.
.
Language

Boy in Switzerland dies after homemade igloo collapses

File photo of an igloo. (Maurizio Ceol)
File photo of an igloo. (Maurizio Ceol)

Boy in Switzerland dies after homemade igloo collapses

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Berlin

Published: Updated:

A 7-year-old boy has died in eastern Switzerland after a homemade igloo collapsed on him and his father, police said Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The accident happened Tuesday in Tarasp in southeastern Switzerland. Police in Graubuenden canton (state) said the collapse buried the boy and his father under snow.

The father was able to extract himself and searched for his son with help from others. The boy was found after about 15 minutes and was flown to a hospital in Chur, where he died.

Read more:

First bodies recovered from Indian flood disaster tunnel

Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam

Swiss govt urges voters to reject burqa ban in referendum, says it will hurt tourism

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi
Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA

Top Content

Iraqis play an essential role in stopping Iran’s interference: Raghad Saddam Hussein Iraqis play an essential role in stopping Iran’s interference: Raghad Saddam Hussein
UAE vaccinates 40 percent of population, 48 percent of elderly residents UAE vaccinates 40 percent of population, 48 percent of elderly residents
China will face ‘repercussions’ of human rights abuses, says Biden  China will face ‘repercussions’ of human rights abuses, says Biden 
Business leaders react to Saudi move to cease working with companies with no local HQ Business leaders react to Saudi move to cease working with companies with no local HQ
Arab Coalition destroys another Houthi explosive drone targeting Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition destroys another Houthi explosive drone targeting Khamis Mushait
Pentagon will offer US President Biden several options to respond to Iraq attack Pentagon will offer US President Biden several options to respond to Iraq attack

Before you go

Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles
Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles

Explore More