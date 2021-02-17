Boy in Switzerland dies after homemade igloo collapses

A 7-year-old boy has died in eastern Switzerland after a homemade igloo collapsed on him and his father, police said Wednesday.

The accident happened Tuesday in Tarasp in southeastern Switzerland. Police in Graubuenden canton (state) said the collapse buried the boy and his father under snow.

The father was able to extract himself and searched for his son with help from others. The boy was found after about 15 minutes and was flown to a hospital in Chur, where he died.

