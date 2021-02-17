.
Europe powers, US to hold talks on Iran nuclear deal: France

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. (File photo: AFP)
France said it will host talks Thursday between the top diplomats of European powers and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken focused on Iran, as they try to salvage a 2015 deal on Tehran’s nuclear program.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will meet his counterparts Heiko Maas of Germany and Dominic Raab of Britain in Paris, with Blinken joining via videoconference, the French foreign ministry said Wednesday.

The European powers want to revive the nuclear deal that former president Donald Trump walked out of in 2018 but that the administration of Joe Biden has said it could rejoin if Tehran returns to compliance with the deal.

The announcement came after Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday said Iran wants to see “action not words” from parties to the country’s 2015 nuclear deal.

“We have heard many nice words and promises which in practice have been broken and opposite actions have been taken. Words and promises are no good. This time (we want) only action from the other side and we will also act,” Khamenei said in a televised speech.

Under the deal, sanctions were lifted in return for Iran agreeing curbs to its nuclear program. Since Trump ditched the deal and reimposed sanctions, Tehran has gradually breached the deal’s terms.

