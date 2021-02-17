German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday held a rare telephone call with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in which she voiced her “concern” over Tehran’s non-compliance with the 2015 nuclear pact, her spokesman said.

“She expressed her concern that Iran continues to fail to meet its obligations under the nuclear agreement,” her spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

The chancellor also said that “now was the time for positive signals that create trust and increase the chances of a diplomatic solution,” he added.

