Pakistan say three climbers missing on world’s second-highest mountain K2 are dead
Three mountaineers who went missing earlier this month while attempting to scale the world’s second-highest mountain, K2, should now be considered dead, Pakistani officials said on Thursday.
The announcement brings closure to a dramatic snowbound rescue effort on one of the most dangerous mountains to climb in the world. K2 had never been scaled in winter until only last month when a Nepalese team reached the peak.
Search efforts for the missing climbers, famous Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara as well as Jon Snorri of Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr of Chile, were called off last week.
Sadpara’s son, Sajid, said he was grateful authorities did their best to try to find his father as well as the others, since they went missing on February 5.
