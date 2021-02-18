.
.
.
.
Language

University professor killed in Afghan capital bomb blast, as violence spikes

File photo of an Afghan man inspecting a damaged car after a bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Reuters)
File photo of an Afghan man inspecting a damaged car after a bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Reuters)
Terrorism

University professor killed in Afghan capital bomb blast, as violence spikes

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Kabul

Published: Updated:

A Kabul University professor was killed when a bomb hit his car in Afghanistan's capital on Thursday, police officials said, the first attack in days after a series of such incidents in recent weeks.

Mubasher Muslimyar, an Islamic law professor, was killed in Kabul along with another person, said Ferdaws Faramarz, a police spokesman. The identity of the second individual killed was not immediately known, but media reports said he was a professor too.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Kabul has seen a series of attacks with small magnetic bombs attached under vehicles and other targeted killings against members of security forces, judges, government officials, civil society activists and journalists in recent weeks.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack but government officials say Taliban insurgents are to be blame and use such tactics to instill fear while avoiding large-scale civilian casualties.

The government announced last week that they had arrested a militant group behind making and deploying sticky bombs, but such attacks do continue to occur.

Violence in parts of the country has increased recently as peace talks between the government and Taliban insurgents have largely stalled while US President Joe Biden’s administration reviews how to handle the peace process, including a troop withdrawal.

Afghan military officials said both local security forces and the Taliban are preparing for fresh fighting in the spring.

Read more:

Germany warns against swift withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan

Taliban calls on US to honor withdrawal deal from war-torn Afghanistan

Judge shot dead amid ambush in Afghanistan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Turkish man arrested for pushing pregnant wife off cliff, claiming life insurance Turkish man arrested for pushing pregnant wife off cliff, claiming life insurance
US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi

Top Content

Turkish man arrested for pushing pregnant wife off cliff, claiming life insurance Turkish man arrested for pushing pregnant wife off cliff, claiming life insurance
Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk begins to see snowfall as Kingdom expects weekend thunderstorms Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk begins to see snowfall as Kingdom expects weekend thunderstorms
Watch: Trump Plaza Hotel demolished in Atlantic City’s Jersey Shore area Watch: Trump Plaza Hotel demolished in Atlantic City’s Jersey Shore area
Egypt autopsy offers new clues 3,600 years after murder of a pharaoh Egypt autopsy offers new clues 3,600 years after murder of a pharaoh
Pentagon doubles down on support for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks Pentagon doubles down on support for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks
Raghad Saddam Hussein reveals her father’s feud with her husband Hussein Kamel Raghad Saddam Hussein reveals her father’s feud with her husband Hussein Kamel

Before you go

Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles
Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles

Explore More