Two arrested in major police raid in drive against rival Berlin gangs

File photo of German special police escorting a person during a raid in Berlin, Germany. (Reuters)

AFP, Berlin

Several hundred police officers carried out a large-scale raid in Berlin on Thursday and detained two suspects following violent clashes between rival gangs in the German capital last autumn, according to police and state prosecutors.

“Investigators are currently enforcing arrest warrants and over 20 search warrants for organized trade of drugs and weapons. Two suspects have been arrested,” tweeted Berlin state prosecutors on Thursday morning.

They added that the investigation also related to violent “clan clashes” in November 2020 between “members of a family of Arab origin and Russian nationals of Chechen background.”

The Berlin police tweeted that “several hundred” officers had been involved in the raid, which also related to “investigations by the tax office.”

While the authorities did not disclose any further details, Berlin media reported that they were targeting the so-called “Remmo clan,” a family of Arab origin notorious for ties to organized crime whose members have been linked to major museum heists in Berlin and Dresden in recent years.

In December, police arrested a fourth member of the family over the snatching of priceless jewels from the “Green Vault” museum in Dresden.

The family was also previously implicated in another stunning museum robbery in the heart of Berlin in which a 100-kilogram (220-pound) gold coin was stolen.

