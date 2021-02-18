.
.
.
.
Language

Vatican decree says staff who refuse vaccination against Covid-19 could be fired

A Vatican staff member in protective gear sanitizes the interior of St. Peter's Basilica, as part of efforts to combat a spread of the coronavirus, at the Vatican, on May 15, 2020. (Reuters)
A Vatican staff member in protective gear sanitizes the interior of St. Peter's Basilica, as part of efforts to combat a spread of the coronavirus, at the Vatican. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Vatican decree says staff who refuse vaccination against Covid-19 could be fired

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Vatican City

Published: Updated:

Vatican staff who refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19 could be sacked under a decree made public on Thursday by the city state, which employs around 5,000 people.

An employee must have a documented medical reason for refusing a jab or face “consequences of various degrees which may go as far as the termination of employment”, according to the text.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page

The document, which cites a 2011 Vatican law, also concerns job applicants, saying the Holy See may not hire them if they refuse to be vaccinated.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

“Refusing vaccination could also be a risk for others (and) seriously increase risks to public health,” it says.

The same document also details fines of between 25 and 50 euros ($30-60) for failing to wear a mask or to observe social distancing, and up to 1,500 euros for breaking quarantine rules.

The Vatican began vaccinating its employees for free last month. Pope Francis, 84, and his 93-year-old predecessor pope Benedict XVI have both received the jab.

Read more: Coronavirus: Pope unsure if March trip to Iraq can take place because of COVID-19

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Israel says it’s developing new ballistic missile shield with US amid Iran tensions Israel says it’s developing new ballistic missile shield with US amid Iran tensions
NATO will expand mission in Iraq to 4,000 personnel: Stoltenberg NATO will expand mission in Iraq to 4,000 personnel: Stoltenberg

Top Content

Turkish man arrested for pushing pregnant wife off cliff, claiming life insurance Turkish man arrested for pushing pregnant wife off cliff, claiming life insurance
Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk begins to see snowfall as Kingdom expects weekend thunderstorms Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk begins to see snowfall as Kingdom expects weekend thunderstorms
Snow in the Middle East: Jerusalem’s holy sites appear under a layer of white Snow in the Middle East: Jerusalem’s holy sites appear under a layer of white
Researchers urge for delay in administering second dose of Pfizer vaccine Researchers urge for delay in administering second dose of Pfizer vaccine
Watch: Trump Plaza Hotel demolished in Atlantic City’s Jersey Shore area Watch: Trump Plaza Hotel demolished in Atlantic City’s Jersey Shore area
Egypt autopsy offers new clues 3,600 years after murder of a pharaoh Egypt autopsy offers new clues 3,600 years after murder of a pharaoh

Before you go

Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles
Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles

Explore More