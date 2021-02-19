.
French minister heads to south France after fatal stabbing of immigration official

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin speaks to media during a visit at the police station in Poissy, west of Paris on February 15, 2021. (AFP)
Reuters, Paris

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday he was heading to an asylum seekers center in the city of Pau in southwestern France after media reported an immigration official has been stabbed to death.

A Sudanese refugee stabbed and killed a French immigration official in the southern city of Pau after being told his asylum request had been rejected, BFM TV reported on Friday.

An official at the police prefecture said that a homicide had taken place at center for asylum seekers but he but he had no more information about the victim, the perpetrator or the motive.

The Interior Minister said on Twitter he would make the trip, but gave no further details on the assault.

“I extend my sincere condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” Darmanin said.

