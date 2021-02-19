.
UK calls on Iran to comply with nuclear deal

Britain's Conservative Party Chairman James Cleverly is seen outside 10 Downing Street London, Britain, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Britain said on Friday that Iran must come back into compliance with the nuclear deal and that the West should not send signals that it is prepared to overlook Tehran’s breaches of the accord.

“I don’t think that we should be sending a signal that we are going to overlook this non-compliance or just brush it under the carpet,” James Cleverly, Britain’s junior foreign minister who covers the Middle East and North Africa, told the BBC.

“This is in Iran’s hands, they are the ones breaching the conditions of the JCPOA, they are the ones that can do something about this, and they should come back into compliance,” he said.

The Joe Biden administration said on Thursday it was ready to revive a 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers that former president Donald Trump abandoned in 2018 before reimposing sanctions on Iran.

