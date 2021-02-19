A young woman protester in Myanmar who was shot in the head last week as police tried to disperse a crowd died on Friday, her brother said.

Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, who just turned 20, had been on life support since being taken to hospital on Feb. 9, after she was hit by what doctors said was a live bullet at a protest in the capital, Naypyitaw.

“I feel really sad and have nothing to say,” added her brother, Ye Htut Aung, speaking by telephone.

She is the only protester to be killed since Myanmar’s army seized power on Feb. 1 and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

