.
.
.
.
Language

Former US President Trump's daughter tells Rubio she won’t run for his Senate seat

Ivanka Trump, the daughter and senior adviser to former US President Donald Trump, answers a question as she is interviewed. (AP)
Ivanka Trump, the daughter and senior adviser to former US President Donald Trump, answers a question as she is interviewed. (AP)
US elections

Former US President Trump's daughter tells Rubio she won’t run for his Senate seat

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Ivanka Trump will not be running for Florida Senator Marco Rubio’s US Senate seat in 2022 as she settles into life after Washington.

The former president’s eldest daughter and ex-senior White House adviser spoke with Rubio several weeks ago and told him she would not be running for his seat, according to a Rubio campaign spokesperson. The two have also discussed appearing at a joint event.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The conversation, first reported by The New York Times, comes a day after Donald Trump re-emerged after nearly a month of self-imposed silence, conducting a series of interviews to commemorate the death of conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh.

Trump would not comment on his political future in the interviews, saying it was too soon to talk about whether he will run again in 2024.

But there is plenty of speculation that other Trumps may want to follow in his footsteps. Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law, who served as a chief campaign surrogate, is still considering running for the Senate in North Carolina. And the former president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., remains deeply popular with his father’s base.

In a pair of friendly statements, Rubio and Ivanka Trump praised one another for their efforts together working on issues like paid family leave.

“I am incredibly grateful to Ivanka for her friendship and support,” said Rubio. “The challenges working moms and dads face in today’s economy are real, and Ivanka was a formidable and effective advocate for them.”

“Marco has been a tremendous advocate for working families, a good personal friend, and I know he will continue to drive meaningful progress on issues we both care deeply about,” said Ivanka Trump.

Read more:

Can anything stop US President Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?

Trump’s political future in jeopardy after violent Capitol attack, say advisers

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

US, UK, France, Germany 'unite' against Iran developing a nuclear weapon US, UK, France, Germany 'unite' against Iran developing a nuclear weapon
Israel says it’s developing new ballistic missile shield with US amid Iran tensions Israel says it’s developing new ballistic missile shield with US amid Iran tensions

Top Content

Turkish man arrested for pushing pregnant wife off cliff, claiming life insurance Turkish man arrested for pushing pregnant wife off cliff, claiming life insurance
Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk begins to see snowfall as Kingdom expects weekend thunderstorms Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk begins to see snowfall as Kingdom expects weekend thunderstorms
Snow in the Middle East: Jerusalem’s holy sites appear under a layer of white Snow in the Middle East: Jerusalem’s holy sites appear under a layer of white
Researchers urge for delay in administering second dose of Pfizer vaccine Researchers urge for delay in administering second dose of Pfizer vaccine
Watch: Trump Plaza Hotel demolished in Atlantic City’s Jersey Shore area Watch: Trump Plaza Hotel demolished in Atlantic City’s Jersey Shore area
Egypt autopsy offers new clues 3,600 years after murder of a pharaoh Egypt autopsy offers new clues 3,600 years after murder of a pharaoh

Before you go

Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles
Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles

Explore More