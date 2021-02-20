.
.
.
.
Language

Italy coastguard searches for survivors after migrant shipwreck

Migrants are seen on a boat as they approach the dock on the Sicilian Island of Lampedusa, Italy July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mauro Buccarello
A file photo shows migrants on a boat as they approach the dock on the Sicilian Island of Lampedusa, Italy July 24, 2020. (Reuters/Mauro Buccarello)

Italy coastguard searches for survivors after migrant shipwreck

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

The Italian coastguard began a search for survivors Saturday after a vessel carrying migrants capsized off the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa overnight.

Officials said in a statement that the craft had overturned as the coastguard was bringing migrants aboard its own boats off the island located between Sicily, Tunisia and Libya.

While around 40 people were saved, survivors of the accident said five were missing from the original number aboard.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The coastguard said a helicopter had been sent to search for any more still at sea.

Officials did not specify where the migrants had come from.

The overnight operation had followed “an especially intense day, as a large number of vessels carrying migrants was reported” on Friday, the coastguard said.

Read more:

Tunisia says one migrant dead, 22 missing in shipwreck off Italy’s Lampedusa island

Libya coastguard rescues over 1,500 migrants off coast in week

Italy could have saved 200 drowning migrants, says UN committee

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

White House has no plan to take additional steps on Iran before conversation: Psaki White House has no plan to take additional steps on Iran before conversation: Psaki
US-Iran standoff shows difficulty of salvaging nuclear deal US-Iran standoff shows difficulty of salvaging nuclear deal

Top Content

UAE COVID-19 deaths reach new high, records 3,140 new cases UAE COVID-19 deaths reach new high, records 3,140 new cases
Iran hanged an already-dead woman, says lawyer Iran hanged an already-dead woman, says lawyer
New look at first black hole detected shows it is bigger than expected New look at first black hole detected shows it is bigger than expected
US CDC reports most common side effects of Pfizer, Moderna coronavirus vaccine US CDC reports most common side effects of Pfizer, Moderna coronavirus vaccine
'Kimye' is no more: Kim Kardashian files to divorce Kanye West 'Kimye' is no more: Kim Kardashian files to divorce Kanye West
IAEA finds uranium traces at 2 sites Iran barred it from, will rebuke Tehran: Reuters IAEA finds uranium traces at 2 sites Iran barred it from, will rebuke Tehran: Reuters

Before you go

Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles
Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles

Explore More