Myanmar police fire live rounds to disperse protests, at least one killed

An injured man is carried by rescue workers after protests against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 20, 2021. (Reuters)
An injured man is carried by rescue workers after protests against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 20, 2021. (Reuters)

Reuters

A man was killed in Myanmar on Saturday when police fired to disperse protesting opponents of a Feb. 1 military coup in the second city of Mandalay, media and an ambulance service said.

They said police and striking shipyard workers faced off for hours in Mandalay and several people with serious wounds were taken to hospital after police fired guns to break up the crowd.

One man died of a head wound, according to media workers including Lin Khaing, an assistant editor with the Voice of Myanmar media outlet in the city, and a Mandalay emergency service.

A person shows bullet shells during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 20, 2021. (Reuters)
A person shows bullet shells during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 20, 2021. (Reuters)


