.
.
.
.
Language

China’s state broadcaster applies to France for right to air in Europe: Report

A pedestrian walks past an office block that houses the offices of China's CGTN Europe (China Global Television Network), in Chiswick Park, west London on February 4, 2021. (Tolga Akmen/AFP)
A pedestrian walks past an office block that houses the offices of China's CGTN Europe (China Global Television Network), in Chiswick Park, west London on February 4, 2021. (Tolga Akmen/AFP)

China’s state broadcaster applies to France for right to air in Europe: Report

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Chinese state media outlet China Global Television Network (CGTN) has turned to French authorities in a bid to regain its right to broadcast in Europe, Britain’s Financial Times newspaper reported on Sunday.

CGTN approached French media regulator CSA in December, according to the FT report, citing a confirmation from the regulator. But CSA declined to say when it would be able to establish whether CGTN transmits to satellite from a ground station in France and therefore falls under the country’s jurisdiction, the FT report added.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier this month, China barred Britain’s BBC World News from its television networks and Hong Kong’s public broadcaster said it would stop relaying BBC World Service radio, after Britain revoked CGTN’s broadcast license.

The FT said Britain had been CGTN’s European broadcasting hub.

Read more:

EU calls on China to reverse ban on BBC World News channel as tensions rise with UK

China bans BBC’s 24-hour news channel, British broadcaster ‘disappointed’ by decision

Taiwan will greet US media expelled from China with ‘open arm’: FM

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity  Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity 
More than 17 million Saudi residents have used the Tawakkalna COVID-19 app: SPA More than 17 million Saudi residents have used the Tawakkalna COVID-19 app: SPA

Top Content

Russia detects first case of H5N8 bird flu transmission to humans Russia detects first case of H5N8 bird flu transmission to humans
Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity  Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity 
Iran says confident US will lift sanctions despite nuclear deal ‘political wrangling’ Iran says confident US will lift sanctions despite nuclear deal ‘political wrangling’
Rockets strike military base in Iraq housing US forces: Iraqi military Rockets strike military base in Iraq housing US forces: Iraqi military
Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden
US: Three dead, two hospitalized in gun store shooting in New Orleans, says sheriff US: Three dead, two hospitalized in gun store shooting in New Orleans, says sheriff

Before you go

Argentina's new health minister takes office amid VIP vaccine access scandal
Argentina's new health minister takes office amid VIP vaccine access scandal

Explore More