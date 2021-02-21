.
.
.
.
Language

Nigeria military plane crashes on approach to capital's airport

Rescuers and onlookers gather near the debris from a Nigerian air force plane, which according to the aviation minister crashed while approaching the Abuja airport runway, in Abuja, Nigeria February 21, 2021. (Reuters)
Rescuers and onlookers gather near the debris from a Nigerian air force plane, which according to the aviation minister crashed while approaching the Abuja airport runway, in Abuja, Nigeria February 21, 2021. (Reuters)

Nigeria military plane crashes on approach to capital's airport

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Abuja

Published: Updated:

A Nigerian air force plane crashed while approaching the Abuja airport runway due to engine failure on Sunday, Nigeria’s aviation minister said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Hadi Sirika said on his Twitter account that “a military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure en route Minna.”

He gave no details on casualties but wrote: “It appears to be fatal.”

Minna is a city about 110 kilometers (68.35 miles) northwest of Abuja.

A Nigerian Air Force spokesman said he was driving to the airport because of the crash, but gave no additional information.

Read more:

Gunmen kidnap ‘hundreds’ of schoolboys in Nigeria: security, official sources

Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala becomes first woman to head world trade body

Turkish sailors on container ship freed after kidnapping off Nigeria

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity  Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity 
More than 17 million Saudi residents have used the Tawakkalna COVID-19 app: SPA More than 17 million Saudi residents have used the Tawakkalna COVID-19 app: SPA

Top Content

Russia detects first case of H5N8 bird flu transmission to humans Russia detects first case of H5N8 bird flu transmission to humans
Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity  Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity 
Iran says confident US will lift sanctions despite nuclear deal ‘political wrangling’ Iran says confident US will lift sanctions despite nuclear deal ‘political wrangling’
Rockets strike military base in Iraq housing US forces: Iraqi military Rockets strike military base in Iraq housing US forces: Iraqi military
Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden
US: Three dead, two hospitalized in gun store shooting in New Orleans, says sheriff US: Three dead, two hospitalized in gun store shooting in New Orleans, says sheriff

Before you go

Argentina's new health minister takes office amid VIP vaccine access scandal
Argentina's new health minister takes office amid VIP vaccine access scandal

Explore More