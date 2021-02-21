.
.
.
.
Language

Trump to speak at CPAC in first post-White House appearance

In this file photo former US President Donald Trump speaks before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 20, 2021. (AFP)
In this file photo former US President Donald Trump speaks before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 20, 2021. (AFP)

Trump to speak at CPAC in first post-White House appearance

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Donald Trump will be making his first post-presidential appearance at a conservative gathering in Florida next weekend.

Ian Walters, spokesman for the American Conservative Union, confirmed that Trump will be speaking at the group's annual Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 28.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Trump is expected to use the speech to talk about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative moment, as well as to criticize President Joe Biden’s efforts to undo his immigration policies, according to a person who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the plans.

CPAC is being held this year in Orlando, Florida, and will feature a slew of former Trump administration officials and others who represent his wing of the GOP, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

Trump has been keeping a relatively low profile since he retired from the White House to Palm Beach, Florida, in January, but reemerged last week to conduct a series of phone-in interviews to commemorate the death of conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh.

Trump has a long history with CPAC, which played a key role in his emergence as a political force.

Read more:

After impeachment acquittal, Trump may still wind up in court over Capitol riot

Acquitted again by Senate, Trump still a powerful force in Republican politics

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden
Iran says confident US will lift sanctions despite nuclear deal ‘political wrangling’ Iran says confident US will lift sanctions despite nuclear deal ‘political wrangling’

Top Content

Russia detects first case of H5N8 bird flu transmission to humans Russia detects first case of H5N8 bird flu transmission to humans
Iran says confident US will lift sanctions despite nuclear deal ‘political wrangling’ Iran says confident US will lift sanctions despite nuclear deal ‘political wrangling’
UAE supports Lebanon, Mohammed bin Zayed tells Saad Hariri in Abu Dhabi meeting UAE supports Lebanon, Mohammed bin Zayed tells Saad Hariri in Abu Dhabi meeting
Rockets strike military base in Iraq housing US forces: Iraqi military Rockets strike military base in Iraq housing US forces: Iraqi military
Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden
Clashes between Iraq forces and ISIS leave 7 dead in Baghdad Clashes between Iraq forces and ISIS leave 7 dead in Baghdad

Before you go

Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles
Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles

Explore More