US: Three dead, two hospitalized in gun store shooting in New Orleans, says sheriff

Three people died and two were hospitalized in a shooting at a gun store in the New Orleans suburb of Metairie, a sheriff in the US state of Louisiana said on Saturday.

“At around 2:50 p.m. [local time], deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting at Jefferson gun outlet in the 6700 block of Airline Drive. Arriving deputies located several victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Three individuals were pronounced dead on the scene,” the Jefferson Parish sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Two others were injured and transported to the local hospital. The extent of their injuries was not clear but the authorities said they were in “stable condition.”

“At this time, it appears a suspect shot two victims inside the location, then was engaged and shot outside the location by multiple other individuals. The suspect is one of the deceased on scene,” the statement added.