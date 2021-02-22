.
.
.
.
Language

Study shows people with violent extremist views may have worse cognitive abilities

An ISIS member waves a flag in Raqqa, Syria on June 29, 2014. (File photo: Reuters)
An ISIS member waves a flag in Raqqa, Syria on June 29, 2014. (File photo: Reuters)
Terrorism

Study shows people with violent extremist views may have worse cognitive abilities

Followed Unfollow

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

People with extremist views who endorse violence towards others may suffer from worse cognitive abilities including working memory, according to a new study by researchers from the University of Cambridge.

Those who hold dogmatic and extreme ideological beliefs were also found to be worse at taking evidence into account when making non-political decisions, and were more impulsive than others.

The study led scientists to believe that a person’s deep-rooted psychology has a great deal to do with their political leanings.

Researchers studied a group of 334 US residents by administering 37 cognitive tests which had nothing to do with politics or ideology – assessing factors like working memory and evidence-gathering skills.

After two years had passed, the same group was quizzed about their political beliefs and asked to rate how strongly they agreed with statements such as ‘I would sacrifice my life if it saved another American's life’.

The results published in the paper entitled ‘The cognitive and perceptual correlates of ideological attitudes: a data-driven approach,’ showed that a person’s cognitive ability was a far better way of predicting their ideological beliefs than demographics such as age or gender.

People who held extreme views in favor of their own ‘group,’ supporting violence against others outside the group, were found to have worse working memory, were slower to perceive new information, and tended to be more impulsive.

Those who tested high in the dogmatism category of the ideological surveys were found to be slower at accumulating evidence when making decisions, and less likely to take social risks.

Participants who reported being politically conservative were likely to exercise more caution in the cognitive tests, taking more time to gather evidence before making a decision.

“This [study] may offer key insights for nuanced educational programs aimed at fostering humility and social understanding,” the authors of the paper wrote.

Read more:

Russian air assault kills 21 ISIS extremists in Syria: Monitor

Extremists overrun Nigerian army base as residents flee

Houthis recruited more than 10,000 children in Yemen since 2014: Report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission
Saudi festival organizer MDLBEAST launches record label featuring Afrojack Saudi festival organizer MDLBEAST launches record label featuring Afrojack

Top Content

Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab
UAE, Qatar officials meet in Kuwait to follow up on AlUla Declaration UAE, Qatar officials meet in Kuwait to follow up on AlUla Declaration
Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission
Rockets target US Embassy in Iraq, no casualties reported: Security sources Rockets target US Embassy in Iraq, no casualties reported: Security sources
Oman suspends entry of travelers from several countries amid COVID-19 spike Oman suspends entry of travelers from several countries amid COVID-19 spike
‘Israeli enemy ship’ responsible for oil leak in Eastern Mediterranean: Lebanon’s PM ‘Israeli enemy ship’ responsible for oil leak in Eastern Mediterranean: Lebanon’s PM

Before you go

Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people
Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people

Explore More