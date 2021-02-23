.
.
.
.
Language

Cherokee Nation asks Jeep to ‘retire’ name of SUV

Jeep CEO Manley introduces the 2019 Jeep Cherokee at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. (Reuters)
Jeep CEO Manley introduces the 2019 Jeep Cherokee at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. (Reuters)

Cherokee Nation asks Jeep to ‘retire’ name of SUV

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

The Cherokee Nation said Monday it has asked for its tribal name to be removed as a nameplate from Jeep sport utility vehicles and called for a dialogue with the automaker on “cultural appropriateness.”

The Native American group’s principal chief Chuck Hoskin Jr asked Jeep’s parent firm Stellantis “he does not condone” the use of the name Cherokee on the vehicles, according to a statement.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Hoskin made the comments last month in response to an inquiry from Car & Driver and subsequently held a Zoom call with representatives of the automaker who had contacted him, the group said.

“I think we’re in a day and age in this country where it’s time for both corporations and team sports to retire the use of Native American names, images and mascots from their products, team jerseys and sports in general,” Hoskin said in his initial statement.

“I’m sure this comes from a place that is well-intended, but it does not honor us by having our name plastered on the side of a car.

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is displayed at the 2017 New York International Auto Show in New York. (Reuters)
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is displayed at the 2017 New York International Auto Show in New York. (Reuters)

“The best way to honor us is to learn about our sovereign government, our role in this country, our history, culture and language and have meaningful dialogue with federally recognized tribes on cultural appropriateness.”

The news comes with growing momentum to remove Native American names and images from sports teams in the United States, which many now see as demeaning to the indigenous peoples.

Stellantis, the new name for Jeep’s corporate parent following the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jeep has been using the Cherokee name since the 1970s but stopped using it for several years before reviving it in 2013.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission
Saudi festival organizer MDLBEAST launches record label featuring Afrojack Saudi festival organizer MDLBEAST launches record label featuring Afrojack

Top Content

Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab
UAE, Qatar officials meet in Kuwait to follow up on AlUla Declaration UAE, Qatar officials meet in Kuwait to follow up on AlUla Declaration
US seeks to ‘lengthen,’ ‘strengthen’ nuclear deal with Iran: Blinken  US seeks to ‘lengthen,’ ‘strengthen’ nuclear deal with Iran: Blinken 
Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission
Rockets target US Embassy in Iraq, no casualties reported: Security sources Rockets target US Embassy in Iraq, no casualties reported: Security sources
‘Israeli enemy ship’ responsible for oil leak in Eastern Mediterranean: Lebanon’s PM ‘Israeli enemy ship’ responsible for oil leak in Eastern Mediterranean: Lebanon’s PM

Before you go

Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people
Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people

Explore More