China rejects Canada’s motion deeming treatment of Uighurs a genocide

In this Dec. 22, 2019, file photo, a man holds a sign during a rally to show support for Uighurs and their fight for human rights in Hong Kong. (AP)

Reuters, Beijing

China said on Tuesday that it condemned and rejected Canada’s parliament passing a non-binding motion saying China’s treatment of Uighurs is genocide.

China have lodged stern representations with Canada, the foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular briefing.

Canada’s parliament passed a non-binding motion on Monday saying China’s treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority in the Xinjiang region constitutes genocide, putting pressure on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to follow suit.

