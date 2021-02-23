.
.
.
.
Language

Migrant found hiding in toxic waste in Spain’s Melilla enclave

An handout image released by the Spanish Guardia Civil on February 22, 2021 shows an aspiring migrant hidden in a sack of toxic waste at the port in Spain's Melilla enclave on February 19, 2021. (Spanish Guardia Civil/AFP)
An handout image shows an aspiring migrant hidden in a sack of toxic waste at the port in Spain's Melilla enclave on February 19, 2021. (Spanish Guardia Civil/AFP)

Migrant found hiding in toxic waste in Spain’s Melilla enclave

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Police found a would-be migrant hidden in a sack of toxic waste at the port in Spain’s Melilla enclave on Morocco’s northern coast, police said Monday.

The discovery was made on Friday when a person was found unconscious in a sealed plastic bag containing flue ash, a by-product of burning coal which is classed as toxic under European waste laws.

The officer who made the discovery first noticed a shape like a human leg and immediately called an ambulance after initially thinking he had come across a dead body.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

But after being removed from the sack, the person regained consciousness and was saved.

Police discovered a total of 41 migrants at the port trying to illegally board boats to the Spanish mainland on Friday, hidden in lorries and other vehicles.

A number were hidden in containers full of broken glass for recycling and had suffered “multiple cuts,” police said.

Last year, more than 41,000 migrants entered Spain illegally by land and sea, about 30 percent more than in 2019.

A file photo shows migrant arrives at the Port of Arguineguin after being rescued by the Spanish coast guard in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria on November 23, 2020. (Desiree Martin/AFP)
A file photo shows migrant arrives at the Port of Arguineguin after being rescued by the Spanish coast guard in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria on November 23, 2020. (Desiree Martin/AFP)

More than half of them landed on the Canary Islands after a perilous sea crossing which last year saw the number of arrivals soar eightfold.

Read more:

Hundreds of migrants rescued by Spanish-flagged boat in Mediterranean

Four migrants die en route to Spain’s Canary Islands

Migrant arrivals increased as people looked for alternative routes to reach Europe due to increased patrolling of the Mediterranean Sea.

Over the same period, around 1,500 migrants reached Melilla, one of two Spanish enclaves on the northern coast Morocco which represent the land borders the European Union has with Africa.

Both are popular destinations for migrants seeking to enter Europe illegally, with migrants regularly trying to scale the border fence or reach them by swimming along the coast.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission
Saudi festival organizer MDLBEAST launches record label featuring Afrojack Saudi festival organizer MDLBEAST launches record label featuring Afrojack

Top Content

Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab
UAE, Qatar officials meet in Kuwait to follow up on AlUla Declaration UAE, Qatar officials meet in Kuwait to follow up on AlUla Declaration
Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission
Rockets target US Embassy in Iraq, no casualties reported: Security sources Rockets target US Embassy in Iraq, no casualties reported: Security sources
Oman suspends entry of travelers from several countries amid COVID-19 spike Oman suspends entry of travelers from several countries amid COVID-19 spike
‘Israeli enemy ship’ responsible for oil leak in Eastern Mediterranean: Lebanon’s PM ‘Israeli enemy ship’ responsible for oil leak in Eastern Mediterranean: Lebanon’s PM

Before you go

Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people
Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people

Explore More