Russian foreign ministry calls planned European Union sanctions over Navalny unlawful

Russia’s foreign ministry said on Monday that new sanctions planned by the European Union against Russia were unlawful and a cause for disappointment in Moscow.

European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday to impose sanctions on four senior Russian officials close to President Vladimir Putin in a mainly symbolic response to the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement on its website that the trade bloc had missed an opportunity to change its course with regards to Russia.

