Russian foreign ministry calls planned European Union sanctions over Navalny unlawful

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov's murder and to protest against proposed amendments to the country's constitution, in Moscow, Russia February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov's murder and to protest against proposed amendments to the country's constitution, in Moscow, Russia February 29, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Russian foreign ministry calls planned European Union sanctions over Navalny unlawful

Russia’s foreign ministry said on Monday that new sanctions planned by the European Union against Russia were unlawful and a cause for disappointment in Moscow.

European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday to impose sanctions on four senior Russian officials close to President Vladimir Putin in a mainly symbolic response to the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement on its website that the trade bloc had missed an opportunity to change its course with regards to Russia.

