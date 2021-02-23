.
.
.
.
Language

Twitter removes hundreds of accounts linked to Iran, Russia, for policy violations

In this file photo, the Twitter logo appears on a phone post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP /Richard Drew)
In this file photo, the Twitter logo appears on a phone post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP /Richard Drew)

Twitter removes hundreds of accounts linked to Iran, Russia, for policy violations

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Twitter said on Tuesday it had taken down 373 accounts which it said had ties to Russia, Iran and Armenia and had breached its platform manipulation policies.

The company said it had taken down 238 accounts operating from Iran for various violations of its policies.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Twitter said 100 accounts with Russian ties were removed for amplifying narratives that undermined faith in NATO and targeted the United States and the European Union.

Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow planned to look into the grounds for Twitter blocking the accounts, TASS news agency reported.

Twitter also said 35 accounts with ties to Armenia were taken down, adding that they had been created to target Azerbaijan.

“The 373 associated accounts across the four networks were permanently suspended from Twitter for violations of our platform manipulation policies,” the company said in a blog post.

Read more:

Twitter removes tweet by Iran’s Khamenei on US, British COVID-19 vaccines

Twitter suspends account of senior Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei

Twitter removes accounts associated with China, Russia, Turkey

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Iran produced 18 kgs of 20 pct enriched uranium in violation of nuclear deal: IAEA Iran produced 18 kgs of 20 pct enriched uranium in violation of nuclear deal: IAEA
Iran's rulers close ranks, raise pressure on US to lift sanctions Iran's rulers close ranks, raise pressure on US to lift sanctions

Top Content

Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab
Superficial company nameplate HQs in Saudi Arabia will not fly: Saudi minister Superficial company nameplate HQs in Saudi Arabia will not fly: Saudi minister
Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission
Rockets target US Embassy in Iraq, no casualties reported: Security sources Rockets target US Embassy in Iraq, no casualties reported: Security sources
Saudi Arabia’s former oil minister Ahmed Zaki Yamani dies at 90 Saudi Arabia’s former oil minister Ahmed Zaki Yamani dies at 90
‘Israeli enemy ship’ responsible for oil leak in Eastern Mediterranean: Lebanon’s PM ‘Israeli enemy ship’ responsible for oil leak in Eastern Mediterranean: Lebanon’s PM

Before you go

Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people
Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people

Explore More