Senate confirms Linda Thomas-Greenfield as new US envoy to UN

Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on her nomination to be the US Ambassador to the UN on Capitol Hill, Jan. 27, 2021. (Reuters)
US foreign policy

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Linda Thomas-Greenfield will become the next US ambassador to the United Nations after receiving an overwhelming majority of votes in the Senate Tuesday.

Thomas-Greenfield, a veteran diplomat, was confirmed during the confirmation vote that saw her garner 78 votes for and 20 against. A simple majority is needed in Senate to be confirmed.

The confirmation of Thomas-Greenfield comes days before the United States takes over the UN Security Council’s presidency for March.

President Joe Biden’s nominee was formerly the assistant secretary of state for Africa in the Obama administration.

She also served as Washington’s envoy to Liberia under former President George W. Bush.

