The United States is preparing to respond to the Russia-backed Solar Winds hack “in weeks,” a senior White House official said Tuesday.

“It would be weeks, not months, before we respond,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters in a briefing.

The Solar Winds hack has been attributed to Russia. Software made by Solar Winds was hacked, and thousands of companies and government offices were impacted by the operation.

Earlier this month, Microsoft said, “this is the largest and most sophisticated attack the world has ever seen.”

On Tuesday, Psaki added that the US intelligence services were working “to finetune attribution” for the hack.

