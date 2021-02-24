Biden, Iraqi prime minister discuss recent rocket attacks -White House

.
.
.
.
US President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 19, 2021. (File photo: AFP)

Reuters, Washington

US President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Tuesday discussed in a phone call the recent rocket attacks on Iraqi and coalition forces and they agreed those responsible “must be held fully to account,” the White House said.

