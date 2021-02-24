Biden, Iraqi prime minister discuss recent rocket attacks -White House
US President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Tuesday discussed in a phone call the recent rocket attacks on Iraqi and coalition forces and they agreed those responsible “must be held fully to account,” the White House said.
