.
.
.
.
Language

Indonesia conducts ‘intensive’ talks with Myanmar military and opposition

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. (File photo: AP)
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. (File photo: AP)

Indonesia conducts ‘intensive’ talks with Myanmar military and opposition

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Singapore

Published: Updated:

Indonesia is conducting “intensive” talks with both the Myanmar military and the opposition civilian government to “contribute to problem-solving in Myanmar”, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Wednesday.

She held a press conference after meeting in Bangkok with the Thai foreign minister and the Myanmar junta’s top diplomat.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We ask for everybody to use restraint and not resort to violence ... to avoid casualties and bloodshed,” Retno told reporters.

Read more:

Myanmar protestors take to the streets again, foreign concerns grow

As Indonesian diplomatic efforts falter Myanmar likely to face more protests

UN chief calls on Myanmar military to ‘stop the repression’, release detainees

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Iran’s explanations on shooting down Ukrainian plane ‘don’t add up’: UN investigator Iran’s explanations on shooting down Ukrainian plane ‘don’t add up’: UN investigator
State Department warns Egypt against purchasing Russian fighter jets State Department warns Egypt against purchasing Russian fighter jets

Top Content

Air travel quarantines are getting longer, lonelier amid spread of COVID-19 variants Air travel quarantines are getting longer, lonelier amid spread of COVID-19 variants
State Department warns Egypt against purchasing Russian fighter jets State Department warns Egypt against purchasing Russian fighter jets
Syrian convicted by German court in landmark crimes against humanity trial Syrian convicted by German court in landmark crimes against humanity trial
More than 6,500 foreign laborers died in Qatar since it won World Cup bid More than 6,500 foreign laborers died in Qatar since it won World Cup bid
Tigray crisis ‘out of control,’ EU envoy sounds warning after visiting Ethiopia Tigray crisis ‘out of control,’ EU envoy sounds warning after visiting Ethiopia
Tesla shares wipe out year-to-date gains, sink below S&P 500 index entry price Tesla shares wipe out year-to-date gains, sink below S&P 500 index entry price

Before you go

Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic
Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic

Explore More