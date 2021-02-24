Indonesia conducts ‘intensive’ talks with Myanmar military and opposition

Indonesia is conducting “intensive” talks with both the Myanmar military and the opposition civilian government to “contribute to problem-solving in Myanmar”, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Wednesday.



She held a press conference after meeting in Bangkok with the Thai foreign minister and the Myanmar junta’s top diplomat.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“We ask for everybody to use restraint and not resort to violence ... to avoid casualties and bloodshed,” Retno told reporters.

Read more:

Myanmar protestors take to the streets again, foreign concerns grow

As Indonesian diplomatic efforts falter Myanmar likely to face more protests

UN chief calls on Myanmar military to ‘stop the repression’, release detainees