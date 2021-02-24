Prosecutors urge force-feeding of left-wing extremist Greek hunger strike prisoner

Greek prosecutors called for a left-wing extremist jailed for a string of political killings to be force-fed, as he entered the 47th day of a hunger strike Tuesday.

Dimitris Koufodinas, 62, has been in intensive care since Tuesday last week following his campaign to press for his transfer from a high-security prison in central Greece to one in Athens.

Since Monday afternoon, he has been refusing to drink or take any medication, according to the prosecutors' office in the central city of Lamia where he is being treated.

Following a medical examination, prosecutors requested that he be force-fed and for all medical measures to be taken to save him.

But his campaign has been backed by a broad field of supporters, from anarchists to opposition parties, who have accused the government of singling him out for harsh treatment.

Koufodinas was the main hitman of the far-left Greek extremist organisation November 17 that was dismantled in 2002.

He is serving multiple life sentences, having been convicted of 11 killings.

November 17 launched dozens of attacks between 1975 and 2000 that killed 23 people.

They included the CIA station chief in Athens, several prominent Greek businessmen, Turkish diplomats and a British military attache.

One of Koufodinas' victims was Pavlos Bakoyannis, a lawmaker who was the father of Athens Mayor Costas Bakoyannis and brother-in-law to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

On Tuesday, anarchist supporters of Koufodinas demonstrated outside the official residence of Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, calling on her to intervene, the latest of several protests supporting him.

An anarchist icon, Koufodinas in 2014 published an autobiography that sold thousands of copies, to the outrage of his victims' families.

