Syrian convicted by German court in landmark crimes against humanity trial
A former Syrian intelligence service agent was on Wednesday sentenced to four and a half years in jail for complicity in crimes against humanity in the first court case over state-sponsored torture by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government.
Eyad al-Gharib, 44, was convicted of being an accomplice to crimes against humanity while helping to arrest protesters and deliver them to a detention centre in Damascus in autumn 2011.
