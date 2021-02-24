Syrian convicted by German court in landmark crimes against humanity trial

A former Syrian intelligence service agent was on Wednesday sentenced to four and a half years in jail for complicity in crimes against humanity in the first court case over state-sponsored torture by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Eyad al-Gharib, 44, was convicted of being an accomplice to crimes against humanity while helping to arrest protesters and deliver them to a detention centre in Damascus in autumn 2011.

Read more:

Two Syrians face terrorism charges over army officer's killing

Study shows people with violent extremist views may have worse cognitive abilities

Syrian pound sinks to record low with 3,450 against dollar