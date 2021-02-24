.
Syrian convicted by German court in landmark crimes against humanity trial

German flag. (Shutterstock)

AFP, Koblenz

Published: Updated:

A former Syrian intelligence service agent was on Wednesday sentenced to four and a half years in jail for complicity in crimes against humanity in the first court case over state-sponsored torture by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

Eyad al-Gharib, 44, was convicted of being an accomplice to crimes against humanity while helping to arrest protesters and deliver them to a detention centre in Damascus in autumn 2011.

