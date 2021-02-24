An Iraqi preacher said to be ISIS’ de facto leader in Germany was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison by a German court on Wednesday.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ahmad Abdulaziz Abdullah Abdullah, better known as Abu Walaa, was accused of directing an extremist network which radicalized young people in Europe and helped them travel to Iraq and Syria.

The 37-year-old was found guilty of membership of a foreign terrorist organization, aiding the preparation of subversive violent acts and financing terrorism.

Read more:

Clashes between Iraq forces and ISIS leave 7 dead in Baghdad

ISIS claims responsibility in killing of 4 Tunisia soldiers, beheading: US monitor

Iraq announces killing of senior ISIS commander one week after deadly Baghdad bombing